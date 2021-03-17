Michael Julian Bond, Atlanta City Councilman, and a panel of special guests are inviting residents to "speak up and speak out", at an upcoming virtual town hall on Thursday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m.
The town hall meeting is an effort to end domestic violence.
Atlanta has seen an uptick in domestic violence cases due to COVID-19.
Victims are confined to their homes in order to stop the spread and are trapped with their abusers.
The city is advocating domestic violence is not a private conversation and it is Everybody’s Business.
To register for the event click here.
