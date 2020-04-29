ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The coronavirus crisis has impacted people in various ways over the past two months, but it is man - and woman's- best friend who may have been forgotten by some during the pandemic.
Hence the reason the Atlanta Humane Society is hosting a COVID-19 Community Pet Fund Drive on Thursday, April 30. Funds raised will go towards free pet food assistance program, free virtual veterinary and behavior assistance, low-cost injury and illness veterinary care, and no-cost emergency boarding for pet owners hospitalized with COVID-19.
All donations will be matched by an undisclosed, but very generous, group of donors.
AHS understands how these uncertain, and often scary, times can leave pet owners strapped for cash to properly care for their furry animal family members.
"I didn't think that people remembered pets, I thought that pets would just get scrap or survive off of their owner's food, but I was very touched and pleased to find out that the Atlanta Humane Society sees them as a member of the family and has stepped up and helped us care for our pets by giving them food to eat," Jenn, an AHS pet food assistance program client.
With the AHS pet fund drive, those donating will ensure that animals, both homeless and those impacted by COVID-19, will receive the care and resources they need.
Since these programs launched, 29,625 pounds of pet food has been distributed to individuals and other rescue groups in need, 78 individuals have received free veterinary or behavior assistance, and 238 pets have received reduced cost veterinary care.
“We’re asking Atlanta to support animals in need during our COVID-19 Community Pet Fund Drive and to help support those in our community who have fallen on hard times because of COVID-19,” said Cal Morgan, President and CEO of the Atlanta Humane Society. “We’re working tirelessly to care for homeless animals in need while helping to keep pets with the families who love them by providing resources to get them through these difficult days."
For more information on the Atlanta Humane Society, or to donate, please visit: atlantahumane.org.
