ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you've been thinking about getting a furry friend, now is your chance. All adoption fees at the Atlanta Humane Society are 50% off now through Wednesday.
It’s all part of the organization's "More to be Thankful for" adoption promotion, which hopes to get more animals in homes ahead of Thanksgiving.
The discount is available for any animal at Atlanta Human Society's West Midtown, Alpharetta and Duluth locations.
To view some of the animals up for adoption, click here.
