ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Some shelter dogs in Louisiana are escaping ahead of the storm, and the Atlanta Humane Society is opening up their doors to some of the adoptable animals.
On Friday 19 dogs were shuttled in.
Christina Hill, of the Atlanta Humane Society, says it's important for all shelters in the Southeast to do their part to support the ones in Louisiana.
"They don't want to get hit with flooding and have a shelter full of animals," said Hill. "There's a huge need for animals after hurricanes to have a place to go. Animals that get lost or abandoned, they need somewhere to go too so they can be reunited with their owners."
If you would like to adopt any of the animals at one of the Atlanta Humane Shelter's locations then either stop by or get more information on their site: https://atlantahumane.org/
