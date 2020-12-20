An iconic Atlanta restaurant may no longer be in danger of closing its doors in the immediate future.
On December 16, The Colonnade issued a plea for financial help via a GoFundMe campaign with hopes of raising $100k.
The Atlanta eatery, located at 1879 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, is heading into its 94th year in business and COVID-19 nearly forced the establishment to permanently close its doors.
According to the GoFundMe post, “Like many small businesses and independent restaurants, The Colonnade’s owners, Jodi and David, are trying to make ends meet during this unprecedented time.
PPP funds have been depleted while as many expenses as possible have been cut, but there’s little relief on the horizon.”
Organizers plan on using the money raised through GoFundMe to help keep the business operational after COVID-19 financially devastated the restaurant's finances.
On Sunday, the GoFundMe page indicated that just under $105k was raised, surpassing their $100k goal.
In an updated Sunday post, an organizer noted, “Outstanding, generous and kind people of Atlanta and beyond: You did it! Let's never underestimate the power of teamwork and kindness."
This comes as congress is expected to soon vote on a stimulus deal that will provide relief to many small businesses in the nation.
Organizers noted they are going to keep the GoFundMe site open for donations because "these are uncertain times and every dollar will help our treasured Colonnade get through the months ahead.”
The original GoFundMe post went on to say sales were down 60%-70%, however costs have increased.
COVID-19 has devastated restaurants across the nation as cities and states imposed social distance guidelines to combat the spread.
Earlier this month, donors were also able to save Manuel's Tavern from closure.
