ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The new year got off to a rough start in Little Five Points, Atlanta’s eccentric community.
It rained on everyone’s parade when the iconic Star Bar locked its doors after nearly 30 years.
“It’s a big bummer. There’s nothing else to say. It’s sad to see it go,” Customer Zac Davis said.
Zac Davis enjoyed the concerts and comedy this local joint brought to the area, as did Marty Nolan.
“Rent went up and they couldn’t afford to do it anymore,” Nolan said.
Perhaps it’s a sign of the times, which has some around her turning to prayer.
“I think it’s pretty sad. There’s a bunch of people starting the new year with no job and it’s kind of sad to see another neighborhood institution go without really letting anyone know,” Davis said.
And what do you know, a source close to the owner said the Star Bar is not going anywhere, just bringing in new management.
“I think it’s going to come back and probably under another name,” Nolan said.
And as sure as the rain stops, the doors will open, and the Star Bar will once again shine over this community.
