ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta is gearing up to host the Final Four Saturday, April 4th. The last time Atlanta hosted the Final Four was in 2013.
The NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament has four regions: The South, East, West, and Midwest. The winner of each region advances to the penultimate round of the tournament and becomes one of the last four teams standing, joining the Final Four.
In just a few days Atlanta will start to transform. The Banners will go up in downtown Atlanta. Mercedes Benz Stadium will start transforming into a basketball arena on March 15th.
If the games weren’t exciting enough, the NCAA Final Four is bringing a weekend jam-packed with events in downtown Atlanta for residents and visitors of all ages. Sports fans, college students, families, music buffs: there is something for everyone!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.