Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Three burglary suspects got a lot less than they expected after breaking into an Atlanta jewelry store overnight.
Atlanta Police say the suspects used a rock to smash out glass from the front door of Aydin Jewelers on Peachtree Road in northeast Atlanta.
Once inside, the suspects found only a laptop and some alcohol but did not have access to any jewelry. That's because the owner had all of the jewelry in a safe.
CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern spoke with the owner about his losses.
“Broken glass everywhere. They busted the door. There was broken glass everywhere, they busted showcases,” said Fevzi Aydin, the store owner.
Aydin says he was awoken to a phone call from his alarm company just before midnight.
“Of course, you don’t really want to see anything like this. You want to make sure nobody got hurt or anything like that. Once everything was okay, I was relieved it was just a bunch of showcases broken down and glass that was broken,” Aydin said.
He’s not releasing the surveillance footage until his insurance gets involved, but you can see three men breaking the glass in the door, running inside, and scrambling to grab whatever they could find.
“A few things, alcohol bottles they grabbed, a laptop, a few other items,” added Aydin.
But they didn’t get as much jewelry they were probably hoping to get, as Aydin says they lock up 95% of their inventory overnight...for this reason exactly.
“It’s just a bunch of people that, you know, have nothing else better to do, and just try to steal from other people,” Aydin added.
The suspects fled the scene in a small black car but a make and model were not immediately known. A description of the suspects is also unknown at this time.
If you have any information on the burglary, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
