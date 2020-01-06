ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta's Jewish community will come together in solidarity in the wake of anti-Semitic attacks nationwide.
This comes after a man barged into a rabbi’s house in Monsey, N.Y., and stabbed five people with a machete. A few weeks earlier, two gunmen in Jersey City killed three people inside a kosher market and a police officer at a nearby cemetery.
The message of today's gathering, being hosted by the Jewish Federation of Atlanta, will be that all ethnicities should unite and fight efforts to divide them.
The rally will take place at Byers Theater at City Springs of Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. It begins at 7:30 p.m.
