ATLANTA (CBS46) — Cardi B has won her lawsuit against celebrity gossip blogger Tasha K for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Cardi B, 29, was awarded $1.25 million Monday after a two-week trial in Atlanta.
The lawsuit was filed in 2019 after Latasha Kebe, also known as Tasha K, posted dozens of videos and false statements about the rap artist, including claims that Cardi B had herpes.
Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, reportedly testified that she felt "extremely suicidal" because of the videos and false statements. She also suffered from extreme fatigue, weight loss, migraines and anxiety, according to Billboard magazine.
According to Law360.com, Kebe reportedly told the jury that she knowingly published lies about the rapper to generate money for her business.
