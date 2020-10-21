SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police released new sketches of a man who allegedly kidnapped and robbed three women in the span of 14 days in metro Atlanta.
“He already knows what type of vehicle he’s looking for and what type of victim,” says CBS46’s Crime Scene Investigator, Sheryl McCollum.
“I went to get out… because my door was still open… and he reached over and grabbed me so hard I had an imprint of his hand with a black bruise,” said one victim.
McCollum says this is a case where the criminal's crimes are those of opportunity.
“He wants somebody older, somebody who’s concentrating on something else at the time; they are what we call a soft-target,” McCollum explained.
A soft-target is someone who won’t put up a physical fight, who won't have a weapon ready, and who will most likely comply because the perp catches them off-guard.
“That’s what he’s counting on; you don’t even see him coming up, you’re not even aware that he’s there until you hear a voice in the backseat or he’s grabbing you,” McCollum said.
Sandy Springs detectives and Atlanta investigators are working together with the belief that all the crimes are connected
The crime is robbery, the motive is money,” McCollum said.
The victims say they were shaken, but not hurt; another unique element in this criminal's profile.
“The motive is not to hurt them, the motive is not to get their vehicle, and the motive is not to take something from their home or anything like that… he wants cash. He doesn’t want a credit card, he doesn’t want an ATM card, he doesn’t want a check he wants quick hard cash,” said authorities.
McCollum said people in this area need to pay close attention.
“Be uber aware of your surroundings, especially right now if you’re in Atlanta, around Georgia Tech or in a metro city at any gas station,” says McCollom.
