ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A Korean fried chicken restaurant in Midtown was broken into right after Thanksgiving. The suspect uses a rock to smash through the front door before grabbing the cash register.
"We were just freaking out," said Sean Chang, co-owner of Mukja Korean Fried Chicken. "They yanked everything out, and they looked like they were in a rush."
The suspect bolts within 30 seconds.
"We were even more dumbfounded and more so mad, because we’re a cashless restaurant," said Chang.
Chang came in at 9 a.m. discovering the mess.
“This was the last thing we were expecting after Thanksgiving," said Chang. "We’re just a small business trying to make it. We already had a rough year with the pandemic."
Re-opening 12 hours after the robbery, with customers stopping by for dinner to show support.
"We're regulars every time we visit Atlanta," said Jennifer Luebke. "It's just sad that this particular business was hit - or any business was hit - during Thanksgiving."
