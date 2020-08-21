ATLANTA (CBS46)-- The city of Atlanta is helping renters who are struggling to make ends meet amid an economic downturn.
The city has partnered with the United Way of Greater Atlanta to allocate $22 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to the Atlanta COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Through a request for proposal process, the program will identify approximately 6,700 residents who are in need of assistance to cover rent, utilities, or security deposits. Those renters will receive a maximum household limit of $3,000 in assistance.
“Access to safe, affordable and livable housing is one of our Administration’s top priorities,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement. “Beyond the pressing challenges of COVID-19, we aim to ensure that every resident who wants to live in Atlanta is able to do so with dignity.”
To learn more about the eligibility requirements, click here.
