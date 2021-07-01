ATLANTA (CBS46)—The lack of affordable housing for residents in Atlanta is alarming public officials.
The National Low-Income Housing Coalition reported Georgia has a shortage of over 190,000 affordable homes in the state. To make matters worse, data from the U.S. Census Bureau show metro Atlanta is currently the fourth fastest-growing metropolitan in America.
The influx of people into the city is creating an economic headache for elected leaders. More people are moving to Atlanta, and less affordable houses are being built.
City of Atlanta housing leaders had one message for those seeking an affordable place to stay in the city: help is on the way.
Officials with Invest Atlanta, the city of Atlanta’s development authority, said several affordable housing complexes are in the works for residents.
Representatives attended a groundbreaking ceremony last month for two affordable housing complexes- The Haven at South Atlanta and London Townhomes.
According to city officials, The Haven at South Atlanta will have 84 mixed-income units. A bonus for residents moving into the newly-built rental units: they'll be less than 15 minutes from downtown Atlanta.
The new complex, once a vacant lot, will sit in the cities’ southside at 57 Hardwick Street. It will have one to three bedrooms, with affordable units targeted at 50% and 60% of the Area Median Income.
The bad news for residents needing an affordable place to stay right now, potentials renters will have to wait until the summer of 2022 to apply for a unit.
This new development comes as officials announced a partnership with a group to rehabilitate London Townhomes, which is located in the Ivan Hills neighborhood on Scott Street.
The $40 million rehab project will feature at least 180 units at 60% of the Area Median Income, officials said.
At the time of the announcement, Eugene Jones, Jr., CEO of Atlanta Housing said, “Without this deal, almost 200 affordable housing units would have undoubtedly been lost and redeveloped as market rent apartments. Atlanta Housing is not only proud to help save this development but to renovate and improve it for current and future residents.”
Invest Atlanta officials also said the board approved a $26 million tax-exempt bond for the development of Bridges of Landrum. Located in southwest Atlanta, the development will have 200 newly constructed units. 170 of those units will go to people making 60% of the Area Median Income of below; 30 units will be at market rate.
