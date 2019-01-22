NEW YORK, NY (CBS46) From Wall Street to Peachtree Street, Atlanta became the center of attention Tuesday on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
“I have never been here before. This is just awesome! Just awesome. And to be here with my Atlanta community members is just awesome. A lot of energy in the room. Go Atlanta, Go ATL,” Atlanta Committee for Progress member Shan Cooper said.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms rang the opening bell on the trading floor before a group of more than 100 Atlanta-based CEO's, officially kicking off Super Bowl week to the world.
“I was so caught up in the moment, I was like oh that was the bell. I was busy looking around,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said.
Joining the Mayor was Governor Brian Kemp, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Grammy winner Jermaine Dupri and other dignitaries.
“People used to talk about Atlanta as it not being a Chicago, New York or LA. It’s a city, but it wasn’t one of those, and today I felt that feeling that we’ve kind of broken that barrier,” Dupri said.
It was a memorable moment for all involved and Atlanta hopes to make the most of it.
“It was just symbolic of the greatness that is happening in the city of Atlanta, the economic growth, the community coming together as we always do,” Cooper said.
Many believe Atlanta’s day at the trading floor is symbolic of the economic boom the city will see. One estimate suggests that the Super Bowl will generate a $200 million for the city.
