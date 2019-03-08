ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Atlanta City Council is pushing for state lawmakers to throttle down in their efforts to pass a state takeover of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The bill passed the state Senate Thursday, calling for a state-run airport authority.
"There is not even thought for making the city whole for the hundred years almost that we’ve operated it from a race track all the way up to an airfield," said Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore. "Even with that, the city is not selling our asset.," she told CBS46.
"The signature thing we want to see cleaned up is the procurement and vendor selection process," said the bill's Senate sponsor, Burt Jones, R-District 25.
Senator Jones points to years of corruption investigations into airport officials and contractors as his motivation for drafting the bill. He said he doesn’t think the city leadership took him seriously at first.
"I don’t think many of her advisers have taken it very seriously," Jones said Thursday, speaking about Mayor Bottoms. "I don’t offer a lot of legislation, but when I offer legislation, I am serious about it, so we will see how this plays out."
Jones, who helped organize a study committee which included no lawmakers from Atlanta, said he has always been open to the change being a city-state authority.
Atlanta leaders have not been interested in that option.
"We want to keep the operations as we have it here in Atlanta and we want to fix the issues," Moore said. "We’ve done a lot of things and unfortunately, the things that we have done are not getting the attention that the takeover is.
If it passes, there certainly will be some legal things that we will have to look at to stop it from doing it," Moore said.
The city council president said the goal now is to meet with House lawmakers and plead their case to keep the airport in city hands.
