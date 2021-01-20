Atlanta leaders to consider new Beltline tax on nearby businesses

If it’s a nice day, you can count on the Atlanta Beltline being a busy trail for joggers, walkers and bicyclists. Location-wise, it was perfect for James Riley four months ago as he took over ownership of Mac N Jac Cleaners.
But timing-wise, because of the pandemic, it’s been tough.
“A lot of our regular customers who normally would come in every week, they only come in every three weeks because they’re no longer going in the office and need their shirt, ties and suits that they normally would wear,” said Riley.
He’s now getting word that Atlanta City Council will consider a proposal to levy an additional tax on business like his near the Beltline. The proposal, introduced at Tuesday’s city council meeting, would create a “Special Service District” around the Beltline that could bring in $100 million in additional tax revenue over the next 10 years.
Beltline CEO Clyde Higgs said the extra tax dollars would be used to finance bonds and help complete the 22-mile trail loop ahead of schedule. The tax would also put $7 million toward small businesses, create 20,000 additional jobs, and allow the agency to spend an extra $50 million on affordable housing.
Under the proposal, the tax would only apply to businesses and multi-family properties near the Beltline. It would not include single-family homes.
Riley questions the timing.
“A lot of businesses including myself, we’re just looking to survive at this point,” he said.
Business owners would see a small increase in property taxes – approximately $800 per year for a property appraised at $1 million.
“That $800 can go a long way for a small business. It could go to pay someone’s paycheck. It could go to pay supplies,” said Riley. “We need to keep these businesses open and creating a new tax – it’s just the wrong time for it.”
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.