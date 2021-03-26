Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Friday the city will begin allowing outdoor events again with a limit of nearly 2,000 people starting in May.
Mayor Bottoms said the events may begin after May 15 and "may only occur in accordance with the COVID-19 mitigation requirements outlines in the COVID-19 Special Events Permit Overlay."
In addition to allowing larger outdoor gatherings, Bottoms said all outdoor basketball goals will be reinstalled on City courts by April 1, as long as weather permits. Most goals were taken down last year to try to stem the spikes in COVID-19 cases.
