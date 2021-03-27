Fire Maker Brewing has been named the number two best new brewery in the nation.
The brewing company is located at 975 Chattahoochee Avenue NW Atlanta, GA 30318.
Contest recognition is thanks to, USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice 2021 Awards.
Fire Maker Brewing opened less than a year ago, but they closed their doors temporarily due to COVID-19.
They prevailed and are now open with safety precautions set in place.
“It would not be possible without my hard-working team, family, and friend’s support over the years. Most importantly, this success is due to our fans believing in our brand and following our journey. Thank y’all for everything you do.” Says Elliott Hall, CEO, and Co-Owner of Fire Maker Brewing Company.
Fire Maker plans to expand distribution throughout the state of Georgia this year.
Expansion of their beverage offerings is also underway.
For more information visit.
