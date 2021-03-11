Thousands of dollars worth of damage was left behind in a metro Atlanta family's home after the rental was turned into a party house. The disaster is a part of a trend with short-term rentals Atlanta City Council wants to address.
Tuesday, councilmembers will vote on legislation which would require homeowners to gain certificate approval to rent out their houses. It's the latest proposal aimed at solving Airbnb's being turned into nuisance properties, something the Johnson family knows all too well at no fault of their own.
"We had rented out our house twice before."
They say third time is the charm but on rental round three, it was anything but charming in the Atlanta home of Heather and Franklin Johnson. The parents rented out their Druid Hills place during All Star weekend.
"It was next level of property damage, clearly disrespect, used condoms in every room," Franklin recalled.
Four guests were supposed to be in the home where the Airbnb rules were no parties and no pets. Surveillance footage shows both those rules were violated when at least 40 people showed up. But, it's the damage left behind that really broke the Johnson's hearts. Their newborn's nursey and playroom were trashed.
Heather said, "It's just really disheartening to see your house, I mean your home like that."
Currently, there are two short term rental ordinances on the table aiming to deter party houses after one last year ended with a shooting. The first proposal is to ban the rentals in certain family zoned neighborhoods altogether. The most recent proposal includes certificate legislation where owners would meet terms and face a tax similar to the hotel industry.
The Johnson's agree there should be more local regulation but not necessarily that of the current proposals. Heather argues the ideas seem to punish families looking to make extra money, not the visitors wreaking havoc.
"I don't see how putting regulations on the host's side is going to solve any problems, it should be on the renter," Heather said.
After the broken property and damaged furniture, the parents won't be listing their property any longer, but they do have a message for those looking to rent.
"Treat the home like it's your own because there are people that live there."
The home needs an estimated $8300 worth of repairs which the Johnson's say the renter and Airbnb will resolve.
Airbnb released this statement to CBS46:
Airbnb bans parties, and we share the Johnsons’ outrage at the disrespect for their home depicted in that video. We are working to support them, and we have suspended the booking guest as we investigate further."
A spokesperson also provided this information about its party prevention measures: https://news.airbnb.com/an-update-on-trust/
