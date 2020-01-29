CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) An Atlanta man has turned himself in to authorities after being accused of paying a 16 year-old girl for sex.
Enan Stillman, 43, of Atlanta, turned himself after being charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude and interference with custody.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office began in December when deputies received word that a 16 year-old girl had been picked up by Stillman and taken her to a Canton hotel.
Police say it was at the hotel where he paid Stillman for sex.
Although 16 is the age of consent in Georgia, providing money, food, drugs or shelter in exchange for sex to a person under the age of 18 is considered sex trafficking.
Stillman remains jailed without bond.
