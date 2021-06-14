ATLANTA (CBS46) – A man is behind bars after a fight violent broke out on a plane that was traveling from Los Angeles to Atlanta Friday evening.
Authorities responded to a disturbance call that caused Delta flight 1730 to divert to Oklahoma City for an emergency landing.
Following the emergency landing, crew members and passengers worked together to detain the unruly passenger who was later identified to be 34-year-old Stephon Jamar Duncan of Atlanta.
When Oklahoma City police arrived, they found Duncan flex cuffed and seated on the floor in the first row. A good samaritan who helped subdue Duncan told officers that they were aware of the disturbance at the front of the plane and responded when crew members requested assistance.
On-duty crew member said Duncan was exhibiting strange and paranoid behavior during the flight.
They also reported that he made statements about sitting next to a terrorist and was seen stashing his belongings in various places throughout the plane. Prior to the fight, crew members said Duncan was ignoring their orders to remain seated.
During the incident, Duncan got a hold of the plane’s P.A. system and told passengers to put their seatbelts on, and that the plane is being taken over and will go under, according to an off-duty Delta crew member on board.
The off-duty Delta crew member also told officers that they had received an odd note from Duncan that read “I am ATL based.”
Following the arrest, authorities reported that Duncan said he was complaining about chest pains and other ailments. The OCPD bomb squad was requested to investigate the plane and Duncan’s belongings.
Duncan was arrested and transported to the Oklahoma County Jail. His charges are pending at this time, authorities reported.
