TUCKER (CBS46) -- After a lengthy investigation, an Atlanta man was arrested Wednesday in connection to DeKalb County murder case.
The suspect, 34-year-old Gamontevis Leonard, is accused of stabbing and shooting 35 year-old Shamere Mooreto to death. The incident happened on May 22 at a motel on Crescent Centre Boulevard in Tucker. According to the arrest warrant, Moore was stabbed in the chest and shot in the head.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit along with the Gwinnett County Police Department arrested Leonard incident in Gwinnett County near I-85 and Jimmy Carter Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.
