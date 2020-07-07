CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS46) A Tampa Bay CBS affiliate says an Atlanta man drowned while attempting to save the lives of his son and niece in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday.
WTSP-TV reports 55 year-old Thanh Nguyen, of Atlanta, saw his son and niece struggling in the water and he tried to help but was overcome himself.
Lifeguards found Nguyen floating in the water and administered CPR. He was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time later. The television station did not report the conditions of the two family members.
No word on funeral arrangements.
