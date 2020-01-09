ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta man who was born in Iran is closely watching what's happening in the region unfold.
David Nour has lived in the U.S. since he came here as a teenager. He lives in Buckhead with his wife and children and stays in regular contact with his parents in Iran. He also has dozens of cousins who still live in the country.
"You feel so incredibly helpless," he said. "In your gut you're concerned about your family, you're concerned about your friends you grew up with and more importantly your heart breaks for the country and your countrymen that you see,you feel their pain, especially that next generation that’s protesting and they’re killed in the street.”
"I remember the country that it used to be and now what you see and what you hear and when you talk to friends and you subscribe to newsletters from other parts of the world, it has gone through unfortunately a massive, massive decline," said Nour.
He prays change is possible in his home country and says he supports the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
"I’m not a big proponent of war, by the same token this is a regime that only understands force so I believe you lead with diplomacy but you also have the force present and you do exactly what I believe this president had to do which is preemptively take out evil and evildoers," he said.
Nour encourages people in metro Atlanta to make an effort to better understand what's happening abroad by traveling, getting news from various sources and talking to others.
He said, "Get educated, talk to others. You probably know somebody from the middle east or you may know another Iranian person and ask them, ask about their opinion, ask about their perspective, so don’t be passive in just observing the news, get active in learning more about it because I think it can help all of us broaden our horizons.”
