ATLANTA, Ga. -- As the nation pauses Saturday to observe the tragic and painful events of September 11, one family is using the day to help metro-area veterans.
CBS4646 Anchor Karyn Greer shares the story of how one man's search for his best friend at the twin towers led him to enlist and fight for our freedom.
Ryan Means and Adam White were nearly inseparable as children, as teens, and as young adults.
He and Adam were classmates at Christ the King, played for Buckhead Baseball, went to the University of Colorado together and started careers in Manhattan together.
That all changed 20 years ago, when 2 hijacked commercial airliners hit the World Trade Center Towers, 2,763 people were killed from the crash, fires and subsequent collapse.
26-year-old Atlanta native Adam White was working in the towers, his childhood friend, roommate, and fraternity brother Ryan walked the streets of Manhattan searching for his friend.
Adam perished. He was on the 101st floor cantor Fitzgerald Ryan was go between for Shelby and Georgia to look for Adam, passing out flyers, putting pictures up of Adam in Manhattan on hospitals and buildings.
About a year after Adams funeral in Atlanta, Ryan knew he wanted to defend his country and fight terrorism so he enlisted in the Army.
He was 30 when he enrolled in basic with all the 18-year-olds, and then he was selected to go into special forces and earned his green beret
U.S. special forces Staff Sergeant Ryan means served 2 deployments married the love of his life heather and welcomed 2 beautiful daughters before his mission in life would take one final unexpected turn.
He and his team were grabbing terrorists, he got ill, and we came full circle to New York.
35 year old Ryan means died, July 7, 2009, in New York City the cause was complications after surgery to remove a cancerous tumor,
Ryan's memory lives on here at Ryan p means American Legion Post 140 in Buckhead, a place for veterans to unwind and bond.
"We wanted to help the veterans.."
Saturday, the family wants people to run, respect and remember with the RPM 911 5K. It's a day to remember those affected by 911 and support patients and veterans at Atlanta's Shepherd Center.
"That's why Ryan decided to join military, this is a big anniversary. We think its important to have a community event like this for Atlanta."
