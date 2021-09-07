ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An overnight dispute between neighbors turned deadly in southwest Atlanta.
Atlanta officers responded to the 2300 block of Metropolitan Parkway just after 1 a.m. Tuesday. Officers learned that a man and woman were engaged in an argument over loud music. The argument turned violent and the woman fatally stabbed the man. She was taken into custody by Atlanta Police.
Identities of the suspect and victim have not been released.
