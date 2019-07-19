ROCKY CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) – Authorities are investigating a deadly boating accident that happened at Lake Oconee on Saturday.
Game wardens said Ian Clough of Atlanta died after he was ejected from the boat and struck by its propeller.
Austin Martin of Brookhaven, who was operating the boat, was arrested and booked into Greene County Jail where he is charged with operating a vessel while under the influence and allowing a person to ride the bow of a vessel.
The incident remains under investigation.
