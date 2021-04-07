Atlanta police continue to investigate a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting on I-20.
According to a police report, the incident happened on Saturday afternoon near the downtown connector.
Jason Phillips was shot in the leg during the encounter.
He told CBS46's Jasmina Alston that he was on his way to work when a car cut him off.
"He got beside me again and like anyone would, I flipped him off , and he pulled out a gun," Phillips said. "I thought he was trying to intimidate me, but then I realized by then he'd already shot me."
Several bullets hit Phillips' passenger door, one of them hitting his leg.
"I'm doing good, I'm doing good, I'm still a little sore," he said.
In a police report, Phillips told officers it was a white Nissan Maxima with two men inside.
Now Phillips is hopeful someone will help find them.
"It was too much traffic for somebody not to see something," he said.
Phillips continued to say his work family at Fox Bros Bar-B-Q has been very supportive as he recovers.
A GoFundMe has been started to help with the father's expenses:
