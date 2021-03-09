Atlanta man remains in hospital after hit and run nearly took his life

A metro-Atlanta man remains in the hospital after a hit and run nearly two months ago. He was left with life-altering injuries, but his family couldn't find him for weeks.
“When he was not in touch with us, that’s when my sister was like, something is not right, and we called all hospitals,” said Khadijah Sarr, the victim’s sister.
Weeks went by before family members found out 47-year-old Abdul James was in serious condition at Grady hospital.
“This has completely changed my brother Abdul’s life, and our life,” added Sarr.
On January 17th, just before midnight, James was walking on Capitol Avenue downtown right near the I20 west ramp. That’s when police say someone hit James, then took off.
“You left a human, that you know that you hit…you left him on the street,” Sarr said.
A witness called the police and reported it.
Eventually police made an arrest. Justin A. Glass is charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and leaving the scene of an accident.
“As far as facing charges, they keep saying we have to speak to the DA, and we’ve been trying to call everybody to try and get in touch, and it seems like we can just get no help,” Sarr added.
James was in a coma, suffered brain trauma, broke both of his legs, among other things.
“Grady is trying to put him out, because he doesn’t have insurance, and we don’t have the ability to take care of him, whatsoever, because he can barely even walk,” said Sarr.
Now, he and his family are suffering due to someone else’s actions.
“It’s not fair. It’s not fair,” Sarr said.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and was told the defendant had a first appearance hearing on January 26th.
She was also told a victim-witness advocate is being assigned and the victim will be made aware of all future hearings in the case and given information about how to attend, either in person or virtually, depending on how the courts are operating at that time.
