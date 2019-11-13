ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Family of 36-year-old Anthony Stewart reported the disappearance of their loved one on October 29, yet the Atlanta man remains missing three weeks later.
Anthony was last seen on October 24 around 1 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW. He was wearing a burgundy jacket, jeans, and a pair of Nikes. He also has tattoos on both arms.
He is described as a black male, weighs around 240 lbs., is 6'2", and has black hair with brown eyes.
His last known address is in the 3800 block of MLK Jr. Drive SW. He is also known by the nickname 'Ramon Robinson.'
Anyone with information of Anthony's whereabouts is asked to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.