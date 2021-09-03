DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — An Atlanta man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of a woman in a DeKalb park on New Year's Eve 2018.
Malik Nunnally, 28, was convicted of murder, and several other charges, in connection to the shooting death of Maya Mitchell, 22.
On the morning of Dec. 31, 2018, Mitchell's body was discovered by a jogger on a sidewalk in Glen Emerald Park near Bouldercrest Road in DeKalb County. Police say she had been shot once in the side of the head.
Police identified Nunnally as the prime suspect after phone records revealed text messages between the two discussing their plan to meet. Cell tower records also placed Nunnally's phone in the area of the crime scene.
Nunnally was sentenced to life in prison.
