DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta has landed on the DeKalb County fugitive list for his alleged connection to a Sept. 22 murder in Decatur.
Dequan Trimell King, 25, is wanted for felony murder. He is suspected to have a connection to the fatal shooting of Brandon McCrary on Waldrop Place.
Anyone with information of King's location is asked to contact Crime Stopper at 404-577-8477. A reward may be possible for information leading to an arrest.
