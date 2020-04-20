ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Nyijah Ali from Stone Mountain rides a slick skateboard and thumbs his nose at the pandemic.
"I'm actually immune to everything. I haven't been sick for like ages, only like a runny nose, one day max," he said.
Their attitudes are clear if uniformed: coronavirus is a government plot; they'll never get sick and their older family members are not at any risk because of their actions.
The only threat to their skate park life on this sunny Monday is the rumor the city will put sand in the skate pits.
"Is that true?" one tall thin skateboarder asked reporter Sally Sears. It was the only concern any of the two dozen young men voiced.
It's true the city of Atlanta is wrestling with the idea of closing all the parks, not merely the recreational areas including basketball hoops and golf courses.
Four popular golf courses are open, but not for golf. Instead the mayor ordered the golf courses open only for walking on the greens.
Chastain and Tup Holmes, Candler and Browns Mill courses will have golfers return. One day the basketball hoops will also return.
City Councilman Michael Julian Bond is pressing the mayor to close all the parks. Himself at risk of coronavirus due to diabetes, he's acknowledging the danger to the broader community of allowing close packed park users access to public parks.
But Park Pride Executive Director Michael Halicki wonders if an order to close parks would have much effect.
"To state that the parks are closed is not going to change what is happening in the parks," he predicted.
He believes it to be better to change the behavior of the people who are not following the guidelines. Using some golf courses for public purposes other than a single game is an idea he endorses.
"Making use of wide open green spaces that before were just for golf? Now being used for responsible social distancing behavior."
Both Halicki and Councilman Bond want people using smaller parks, neighborhood parks and backyards for fresh air and a venture into nature.
But the crowds of young people at the skate park? There's no gate to lock, no easy way to close the area. Political solutions to social distancing in the park seem elusive.
Still, for the record, at city hall, nobody is talking about sand in the pits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.