Atlanta mayor addresses coronavirus challenges

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Over a four-week period, Atlanta police report that overall crime is down 13 percent, violent crime is down 7 percent and property crime is down 14 percent. Police are however seeing an increase in commercial burglary.
“Many businesses are closed and criminals are taking advantage of that,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
In a public conference call, Mayor Bottoms announced new guidelines for the BeltLine;
• From 6am-10am, the BeltLine should only be used by older adults and those with compromised health conditions.
• From 10am-2pm, the BeltLine can be used for limited exercise. Mayor Bottoms is asking that those with other options, like an alternate trail or park, avoid using it.
• After 2pm, the BeltLine should be used only for transit (to go to work, to get food, medicine and other supplies).
Bottoms said usage of the beltline has significantly decreased and will remain open for now.
“We have taken another step and have gone to remove many of the basketball goals at several parks where we’re continuing to see people congregating and playing basketball and not following social distancing,” she said on the call. “These include Grant Park, East Lake Park, Bessie Branham, Underwood Hills. We expect those removals to be completed today. We also have… the volleyball net at Piedmont Park has also been removed.”
CBS46 has learned that the number of homeless people congregating at the world's busiest airport is on the rise amid the pandemic. Mayor Bottoms said upwards of 300 people are now going to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to take a tap, charge phones, or grab a bite to eat.
Bottoms said it’s in part, the result of area homeless shelters closing.
The city is working with its partners to come up with solutions. Meantime, there are some concrete steps they are taking, including removing some seating in the atrium to promote social distancing and cleaning the restrooms several times nightly.
“Part of that solution has been evaluation of the Atlanta City Detention Center,” Bottoms said. “But again, you’re dealing with a population that is often resistant to receiving assistance and in addition to that, layering on that people just may not want to go into a jail for housing but we are continuing to explore that as a solution.”
The city is also working to get protective supplies for the homeless population at the airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.