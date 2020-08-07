ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Youth Entrepreneurship Advisory Council is reaching out to Atlanta's youth who sell water at busy intersections, all in hopes of finding profitable and safe work opportunities, unlike the illegal and often dangerous transactions taking place across the city for a $1 water sell.

In recent weeks the Atlanta Police have launched a city-wide crackdown on sells, nothing that children have been seen darting in and out of traffic, as well as sometimes becoming aggressive with one another and motorists refusing to make a purchase.

As a result, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms put together the advisory council with Administrative Order 2020-21 to develop strategies to connect the youth to resources and create safe means of talent exploration. On July 31 the council submitted a report of 13 recommendations to the mayor.

Areas explored in the report include:

Fueling our youth’s entrepreneurial spirit towards safe and sustainable pathways;

Investing in the whole person, supporting the youth’s basic and socio-emotional needs; and

Partnering with Atlanta Public Schools.

“Thank you to the members of the Advisory Council for their thoughtful recommendations and diligent work towards creating a successful path forward for youth in Atlanta,” said Mayor Bottoms. “We must continue to make bold investments in our young people and steer them toward productive and beneficial outcomes.”

The Order recommends, "strategies for fueling the entrepreneurial spirit of young people throughout the city and supporting the entrepreneurial goals of youth who are selling water on the streets of Atlanta."

Individuals and organizations interested in supporting solutions and implementation efforts can email their information to youthentrepreneurship@AtlantaGa.Gov