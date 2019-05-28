ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department has started pulling officers off of several federal task forces.
“Mayor Bottoms and Chief Shields have said repeatedly that they believe in creating a culture of transparency at APD through widespread deployment and use of body-worn cameras,” said an APD spokesperson.
The public has also expressed a growing desire to see more and more departments utilize body cameras to hold law enforcement accountable.
After a shooting incident earlier this year -- involving APD Officer Sung Kim who fatally shot an armed robber-- at the time, Kim was serving on the FBI’s fugitive task force. Mayor Bottoms and Chief Shields insisted that APD officers on that task force, and others such as the Drug Enforcement Administration’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force, wear body cameras while on duty.
When federal agencies informed APD that officers serving on these task forces would not be allowed to wear body cameras, the decision was made to begin pulling them from those duties.
City officials argue that the public trust lost from officers not wearing body cameras, and the accountability they help ensure, was not worth whatever gains the department may achieve through continued service on these task forces and missions.
The U.S. Marshals sent CBS46 the following statement:
The United States Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force has had a long and successful partnership with the Atlanta Police Department. Our collaborative effort has resulted in several hundred fugitives wanted by the APD for violent felonies being located and arrested every year. We are sad to see this partnership come to an end, but are always willing to assist the APD if asked in the future. Our task force’s mission is to locate and arrest those charged with committing violent felony crimes. This is an important mission that we will continue to perform for the citizens of Atlanta, the Metropolitan area, and the rest of the state of Georgia.
