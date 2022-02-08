ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the re-launch of what's called the Resurgence Grant Fund on Tuesday.
The fund will make $10 million available to qualifying small businesses and nonprofits.
The mayor says the goal is to help ease the financial burdens brought on by the pandemic.
Applications will be accepted starting March 1. The mayor says the city will also be offering seminars for small business owners next Tuesday.
