Atlanta Mayor announces endorsements of Ossoff, Warnock

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Thursday her endorsement of candidates Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock.
Ossoff is running against Sen. David Perdue while Rev. Warnock is running against Sen. Kelly Loeffler for positions in the U.S. Senate.
Mayor Bottoms support for the two candidates adds to an already strong showing from a number of high-profile figures such as President Barack Obama, Stacey Abrams, and the Georgia AFL-CIO.
Mayor Bottoms released the following statement in regarding her endorsements:
“Atlantans need Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff fighting for us in the U.S. Senate. From the pulpit of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Reverend Raphael Warnock has been a strong partner in the fight for justice and making affordable health care accessible to families across our state. Jon Ossoff has spent his career working to expose corruption and the abuse of power around the world, and today more than ever, we need his expertise to enact reform and make government work for the people. Together they are our future. As communities across Georgia navigate intersecting threats to public health, equal justice under the law, corruption and the influence of dark money in politics, and the future of our planet, this moment demands that we elect leaders like Warnock and Ossoff who will take on these challenges and build a better future for our children. I am proud to support their historic candidacies for the U.S. Senate.”
“Mayor Bottoms’ strong leadership during this pandemic has saved lives and earned her the admiration of the nation. In the Senate I will partner with Mayor Bottoms to defeat this virus by empowering medical experts and to rebuild our local economy with investments in infrastructure and support for small businesses,” said Jon Ossoff.
“Mayor Bottoms’ work to create a more affordable, resilient and equitable Atlanta has revitalized the city we both believe in and call home,” said Reverend Warnock. “I am honored to have earned her support and look forward to carrying the twin legacies of positive evolution and inclusion embodied by King’s city forward representing all Georgians in the U.S. Senate," added Warnock.
