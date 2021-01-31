Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced another step her office is taking to address the lack of affordable housing in the city.
The mayor’s office released an affordable housing guide for Atlanta residents.
“Atlanta residents are facing rising housing costs and we want to ensure that those who call Atlanta home—especially our legacy residents—have access to all resources available to assist them,” said Mayor Bottoms.
“Our Administration created this guide to increase awareness of the city’s housing programs and services and to connect Atlantans to this information.”
As the population and economy of Atlanta have grown, housing prices and rents have also risen, creating challenges for many residents, the mayor's office said.
The guide details several services available to Atlanta residents, including a home repair program; mortgage, rental, and utility assistance; down payment assistance; and programs for veterans as well as seniors.
To view the complete resources in the guide, please click: https://bit.ly/2YvgJQr
