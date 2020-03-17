ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced an Executive Order that will create a $7 million emergency fund to assist those who have been impacted by COVID-19 coronavirus.
"This is one step to provide relief and we are going to continue to look for opportunities to help those in need as we go through this together," Mayor Bottoms said in a statement.
The order will let the city allocate $7 million in funds that will be allocated thusly:
- $1 million to provide emergency assistance to child food programs
- $1 million to provide emergency assistance to senior food programs
- $1 million to provide emergency assistance to homeless preparedness
- $1.5 million to support small business continuity
- $1 million for the purchase of technology to support the City’s full telework deployment
- $1.5 million to assist hourly wage earners of businesses engaged with the City of Atlanta
The move by the mayor is the latest in a series to try to help city residents who may be running into financial problems due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Previously, Atlanta announced it would not cut off water services for 60 days, prohibit public gatherings and events of 50 or more, and establish a moratorium on residential evictions and filings for 60 days.
