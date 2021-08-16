ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced two new initiatives Monday following recommendations from the Mayor's Use of Force Advisory Council.
The city announced the creation of the "Use of Force Dashboard" which provides a detailed overview of incidents involving use of force in the city of Atlanta.
"The purpose of the Use of Force Dashboard is to improve transparency, increase trust between the public and APD and facilitate fact-based discussions around police performance in the city of Atlanta," according to a release from the city.
The dashboard is broken into five sections:
- Use of Force Overview
- Number of Arrests
- Number of Use of Force Reports
- Map of Use of Force Incidents – By APD Zone
- Use of Force Incident Details
- Use of Force by Type (e.g. physical force, firearm, taser, etc.)
- Use of Force by Time of Day
- Top 5 Call Signals Resulting in Use of Force
- Percentage of Use of Force Incidents with Video Footage
- Subject Involved Demographics
- Gender
- Race/Ethnicity
- Age
- Officer Involved Demographics
- Gender
- Race/Ethnicity
- Age (Cross-referenced with Call Type)
- Rank (Cross-referenced with Call Type)
- Years of Service
- Outcomes
- Use of Force Cases Assigned to the APD Office of Professional Standards – Number and Status
- ACRB Use of Force Cases – Number, Status, and Change Over Time
The dashboard will be updated once every quarter.
The second tool is a "Video Evidence Submittal Portal," that allows members of the public to submit video to the system when filing a complaint with the Atlanta Police Department.
The video, which can be submitted anonymously, are submitted to APD’s Office of Professional Standards to go through their investigative process.
