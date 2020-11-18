Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says public safety reform efforts are well underway in the city, and that includes a top to bottom review of the police department's policy and training.
Mayor Bottoms announced the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) will be responsible for conducting the review. PERF, which was established in 1976, assists public safety agencies nationwide to improve police services and efficacy.
“We are moving forward on our Administration’s commitment to build lasting, healthy relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve,” said Mayor Bottoms.
A separate firm, Urban Planning and Management, will work with PERF to ensure the community is also able to weigh in on APD's policy reform, as well as strategize how to improve law enforcement's community outreach.
“Thank you to PERF, Urban Planning and all our partners for joining this collaboration to effectively reduce crime while building public trust.”
“We look forward to working with the police department and the community to identify ways to enhance public safety and make Atlanta a model for the nation,” said PERF Executive Director Chuck Wexler. “Through technical assistance, training, and collaboration we will focus on strategies to minimize use of force and reduce crime.”
“We are pleased to embrace this opportunity to work with Mayor Bottoms and her Administration on this important initiative,” said Jesse Wiles, Principal of Urban Planning. “We have captured a diverse range of opinions to help inform how one of the most important issues facing our city and country will be addressed.”
The City’s work with PERF and Urban Planning will build upon the reform recommendations submitted in July by the Bottoms Administration’s Use of Force Advisory Council. As of August 5th, 2020, nine Administrative Orders related to those recommendations have been issued—five of the nine orders have been implemented and four are in progress.
In June, Mayor Bottoms issued an Administrative Order to convene the Use of Force Advisory Council comprised of community members and partners to examine the City’s use of force policies and procedures.
