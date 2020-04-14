ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Georgia's Own Foundation have partnered to distribute the first installment of $250,000 to support contract employees who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Bank On Atlanta member institution Georgia’s Own Credit Union will administer the program, according to authorities.
The City will be providing $7 million in relief funds to ensure and support food security for students, seniors, City aid workers, City contractors, and local small businesses.
“This is a promise delivered to Atlanta workers who are bearing the brunt of the financial impacts of COVID-19,” said Mayor Bottoms.
“We are grateful for the partnership of Georgia’s Own in helping to facilitate this program and enabling the City to provide assistance to affected City contract employees as quickly and efficiently as possible," Bottoms added.
The mayor also added that the city will make up to $1.5 million in donations to the Georgia’s Own Foundation which will then then be distributed as tax-free grants by the foundation to eligible hourly contract workers.
According to the press release, the program will provide recipients with a one-time payment of $2,000 to cover living expenses, augmenting programs such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Officials told CBS46 that the recipients of these grants are typically hourly employees with an annual income between $20,000 and $40,000 who are employed through a City contract.
“We have seen firsthand the economic impact this pandemic has caused for so many in our community and have been looking for ways to help those most affected. We’re honored the City chose us as its partner to launch this program and look forward to providing critical financial support to city employees," said Dave Preter, CEO of Georgia’s Own Credit Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.