ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued two executive order actions Friday to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
The first order Mayor Bottoms announced was the closure of all bars and nightclubs that do not serve food, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys, and arcades, and private social clubs, located within the territorial jurisdictional limits of the City of Atlanta.
However, she said restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments where food is served may continue preparing and offering food to customers via delivery service, drive-through, or take-out.
She also said cafeterias in hospitals, nursing homes or similar facilities remain unaffected and may continue their normal operations.
“This decision was not made lightly. Due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections, something must be done to slow the spread and risk of exposure to those most vulnerable to the virus,"said Mayor Bottoms.
According to the press release, the second action suspends the booting and towing of vehicles in the City right of way, in an effort to assist restaurants and other eating establishments to continue to operate, and allow delivery service workers to maintain and manage their operations in what is anticipated to be an increase in food delivery services.
The City’s guidance to residents and visitors are the following preventative measures:
1. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
2. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
3. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
4. Stay home when you are sick.
5. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
6. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
7. If you have recently returned from a country with ongoing COVID-19 infections monitor your health and follow the instructions of public health officials
