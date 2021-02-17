Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Wednesday that she appointed former Fulton County Magistrate Judge Stephanie C. Davis to serve on the city's municipal court.
Judge Davis is set will fill a vacancy on the court due to the retirement of Judge Herman Sloan in December.
“A daughter of Atlanta, Judge Davis has an impeccable reputation as a diligent jurist who is dedicated to a fair and equitable justice system,” said Mayor Bottoms.“Heavily engaged in civic organizations, her service to her community goes beyond the courtroom. The people of Atlanta will be well-served by Judge Davis.”
An Atlanta native, Judge Davis earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Stanford University followed by her Juris Doctor degree from Emory University School of Law.
She also served as a staff attorney for the Georgia Court of Appeals, then served as a magistrate judge for the Fulton County Magistrate Court from 2000 to 2018.
Judge Davis currently serves on the board of the Atlantic Station Civic Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.