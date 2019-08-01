DETROIT, Ga. (CBS46) -- Among those in the crowd for Wednesday's democratic debate in Detroit was Atlanta's Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms.
"It's something very special being in that audience," she told CBS46 in an exclusive interview Thursday morning from Detroit.
Bottoms has already endorsed the front-runner, former Vice president Joe Biden.
"To the extent that debates matter, this one matters last night, and I thought that he did a great job," Bottoms said of Biden's performance. "I was there to show my support."
Bottoms downplayed any potential role in a Biden administration, should he win the nomination.
"As my mother said, thank you for the rumors," Bottoms said laughing. "This really is about November of 2020 and what it means for the future of this country."
CBS46 questioned the mayor about the important role Atlanta plays in the 2020 election.
There's obviously a lot of discussion of African-American women and what we represent as a voting block," she said. "And I think from a historical perspective, Atlanta has been a place that people across this country have looked to to really gauge the pulse of not just African-Americans in America, but just America as a whole. When you're talking about 2020 and you're talking about Georgia once again being in play, I think it's extremely important and I take it as an honor that I'm being asked to speak on the Vice President's behalf.
