ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms may be set to re-evaluate her executive order issued late Sunday. The initial order banned all crowds of over 250 people.
However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later released an opinion that all gatherings larger than 50 people should be canceled for the next eight weeks.
Mayor Bottoms said she signed the order as the new guidance was coming down from the CDC.
The CDC's recommendation was not a mandate and simply guidance for local leaders to make the best decisions for the public. As of 12:45 p.m. Monday, the 250 person limit remained in Atlanta.
