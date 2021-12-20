ATLANTA (CBS46) – With days left in her one term as mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms fielded questions from reporters about both the good and the bad events that shaped her administration.
First, the good.
There were big pay raises for police officers and firefighters during Bottoms’ four years in office.
City leaders approved plans for a new police training center. The city brokered a deal to turn a wasted plot of land near Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a large development called “Centennial Yards,” which will include affordable housing.
In 2019, the Super Bowl was played in Atlanta, bringing huge revenues to the city.
But bad news struck, too.
The nation first got to know Bottoms, a married mother of four, in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic swept through large cities. She often appeared on national news programs to discuss the impacts of the virus on the city of Atlanta.
In May of 2020, she made national news again with her handling of the riots after an Atlanta police officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks.
“We're no longer talking about the murder of an innocent man,” Bottoms chastised the rioters, using the tone of an angry mother. “We're talking about how you're burning police cars on the streets of Atlanta, Georgia. Go home!”
Days later, she made national news again when armed protesters shot and killed 8-year-old Secoreia Turner as her parents happened to drive near a burned-out Wendy’s.
“Of course, in hindsight, if there’s anything that could’ve been done differently to safe a child’s life, of course, I would do something differently,” Bottoms said Monday.
She also answered questions about the movement by some in Atlanta’s affluent Buckhead community who want to break away from the city and create a new "Buckhead City." Bottoms said she believes Bill White, the head of the Buckhead City Committee, only created the movement as a way to punish Bottoms for criticizing then-president Donald Trump.
“It’s no secret that I was very vocal on how I felt about Donald Trump,” Bottoms said, “and I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the man who’s leading this movement is new to Atlanta and was a very big Trump supporter.”
Bottoms said she hopes that when Mayor-elect Andre Dickens takes over, perhaps some of the cityhood efforts will fade away.
What’s next for Mayor Bottoms? She said she’ll spend some time during the holidays considering some of the employment opportunities on the table.
She’ll continue with her volunteer work as vice chair of the Democratic National Convention and with Clark Atlanta University, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.