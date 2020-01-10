ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The City of Atlanta has officially begun construction on a new housing complex for police recruits.
The building will be on North Avenue in West Atlanta. The complex is part of the Atlanta Police Foundation’s Secure Neighborhoods program.
“The transformation taking place on the Westside of Atlanta is a key example of what can happen when we harness the power of public-private partnerships. Thank you to the Arthur M. Blank Foundation and all of our partners for keeping safety in mind as you invest into building a better, equitable One Atlanta,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said according to a press release from the city.
The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation provided a $4 million grant to finance the new recruit housing complex that will accommodate Atlanta Police officers in training.
